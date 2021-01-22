Sign up
P365 - Day 22 - 22nd Jan-1001
#photo365 - Day 22 - 22nd Jan
Who remembers and used to own a #110camera? I think this was my first camera ever. Way before I had shown an interest in photography!
Found it in the garage when having a clear up during the first lockdown. Or second. Maybe third? Who knows!!
Anyway, does anyone know if you can still get #film for these things!
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Tags
#photography
#vintagecamera
#oldcamera
#filmphotography
