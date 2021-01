P365 - Day 25 - 25th Jan-1005

#photo365 - Day 25 - 25th Jan



I have this selection of Scottish whisky tasters. This is one of the bottles I thought about tasting, and as I was pondering,

I realised the display box and the other three would make a great photo too.



So, that is one for another day, and the lid stays firmly on this bottle until then.



What's everyone's favourite evening tiple?