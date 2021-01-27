Previous
Next
P365 - Day 27 - 27th Jan by richardchubb
27 / 365

P365 - Day 27 - 27th Jan

#photo365 - Day 27 - 27th Jan

For the first 26 days of this challenge, I used my favourite lens to take most if not all of the photos. My @canonuk 24-70 f2.8 mark ONE!

It is an old lens and has been a workhorse for many years. I thought it was time it went in the spotlight for a change.

What lens have you had for the longest?
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Richard Chubb

@richardchubb
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise