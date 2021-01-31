Previous
P365 - Day 31 - 31st Jan-1005 by richardchubb
31 / 365

P365 - Day 31 - 31st Jan-1005

#photo365 - Day 31 - 31st Jan

Photo365 complete for month 1! This is an achievement, for those that don't know me! :)

Another fun shot to set up, with a couple of my favourite things.

Month 1 was fun. I took some photos I usually take, plus a few setup ones that I haven't tried before.

Here's looking forward to month 2!

Cheers
Richard Chubb

@richardchubb
Cristie
I just finished my first month as well. Cheers!
January 31st, 2021  
