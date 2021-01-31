P365 - Day 31 - 31st Jan-1005

#photo365 - Day 31 - 31st Jan



Photo365 complete for month 1! This is an achievement, for those that don't know me! :)



Another fun shot to set up, with a couple of my favourite things.



Month 1 was fun. I took some photos I usually take, plus a few setup ones that I haven't tried before.



Here's looking forward to month 2!



Cheers

