P365 - Day 40 - 9th Feb by richardchubb
40 / 365

P365 - Day 40 - 9th Feb

One cube or two?

So, this was my intended shot for today's 365. Then as I was packing away I had another idea, and I think it turned out better.

But I am saving that idea for another day.

You can find that shot over on my Twitter feed, but I think I can make it better.

Anyway. 40 days done. That means it must be time for another YouTube Slideshow!!
Richard Chubb

@richardchubb
Photography is my passion, and I have been lucky enough to be able to do it for a living. Primarily in Sports and Events, work...
Photo Details

