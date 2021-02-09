Sign up
40 / 365
P365 - Day 40 - 9th Feb
#photo365 - Day 40 - 9th Feb
One cube or two?
So, this was my intended shot for today's 365. Then as I was packing away I had another idea, and I think it turned out better.
But I am saving that idea for another day.
You can find that shot over on my Twitter feed, but I think I can make it better.
Anyway. 40 days done. That means it must be time for another YouTube Slideshow!!
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
Richard Chubb
@richardchubb
Photography is my passion, and I have been lucky enough to be able to do it for a living. Primarily in Sports and Events, work...
Tags
#photoaday
,
#warm
,
#golden
,
#whiskey
,
#shootlearnshare
,
#whiskylover
,
#whiskygram
,
#photoadaychallenge
,
#passthewhisky
,
#whiskytime
,
#onecubeortwo
