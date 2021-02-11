Previous
P365 - Day 41 - 10th Feb by richardchubb
P365 - Day 41 - 10th Feb

Some more awesome tracks coming out of the speakers of my #recordplayer tonight

Another stunning White Buffalo album sounding even better on #vinyl

Looking forward to their next streamed show on the 21st Feb, over at the Belly Up Tavern.

Check out their feed if you want to find out more and get tickets for what will be an awesome virtual show!!!
Richard Chubb

@richardchubb
Photography is my passion, and I have been lucky enough to be able to do it for a living.
