P365 - Day 43 - Feb 12th-100
#photo365 - Day 43 - 12th Feb
Today was a bit of a rushed photo. We had a family evening playing Bingo with a delicious home-cooked Chinese dinner to celebrate the Chinese New Year.
You can see some of the decorations in the background.
I am fully aware this isn't a Chinese beer, but we could not find one locally, so had to settle for a Thai.
Happy #chinesenewyear everyone
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
Richard Chubb
@richardchubb
Photography is my passion, and I have been lucky enough to be able to do it for a living. Primarily in Sports and Events, work...
Tags
#beer
#photoaday
#happynewyear
#lager
#photochallenge
#chang
