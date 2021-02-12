Previous
P365 - Day 43 - Feb 12th-100 by richardchubb
P365 - Day 43 - Feb 12th-100

Today was a bit of a rushed photo. We had a family evening playing Bingo with a delicious home-cooked Chinese dinner to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

You can see some of the decorations in the background.

I am fully aware this isn't a Chinese beer, but we could not find one locally, so had to settle for a Thai.

Happy #chinesenewyear everyone
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Richard Chubb

Photo Details

