P365 - Day 43 - Feb 12th-100

#photo365 - Day 43 - 12th Feb



Today was a bit of a rushed photo. We had a family evening playing Bingo with a delicious home-cooked Chinese dinner to celebrate the Chinese New Year.



You can see some of the decorations in the background.



I am fully aware this isn't a Chinese beer, but we could not find one locally, so had to settle for a Thai.



Happy #chinesenewyear everyone

