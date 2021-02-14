Previous
P365 - Day 45 - 14th Feb-1008 by richardchubb
P365 - Day 45 - 14th Feb-1008

Best #valentinesday present ever! The White Buffalo latest album on #greymarble vinyl.

It is now back where it belongs, on the turntable as I write this.

Happy Valentines Day everyone!
Richard Chubb

@richardchubb
