P365 - Day 49 - 18th Feb-1037

#photo365 - Day 49 - 18th Feb



Day 49, and this is the first photo I have taken this year on my sonyalpha #a6300. I love my Canon, but when traveling starts again, and I want to do travel videos, the Sony is a one-stop-shop for both photos and video.



As long as I can convince myself the photos will be up to scratch.



This was taken on the 18-105mm, of my 10-16mm lens. So I have a pretty good range for most things travel-related.



Can I convince myself over the next couple of weeks the Sony has what it takes?



Well, let's see, shall we!!