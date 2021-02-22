P365 - Day 53 - 22nd Feb-1007

Today it was time to catch up on The White Buffalo live stream from the Belly Up Tavern in CA.



Broadcast at 1am UK time so it is a Monday catch-up. Not seen the whole thing yet, but from what I have seen, a friggin awesome performance from Jake, Christopher & Matt AS ALWAYS!

