60 / 365
P365 - Day 60 - 1st Mar-1001
#photo365 - Day 60 - 1st March
I made it to March!!! 60 days. 60 Photos. One a day. since the turn of the year!
It won't be long until #travel itself emerges from the shadows and we can actually go somewhere.
Until then, let's keep dreaming, keep striving for those goals and ambitions until they become a reality.
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
Richard Chubb
@richardchubb
Photography is my passion, and I have been lucky enough to be able to do it for a living. Primarily in Sports and Events, work...
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS-1D X Mark II
Taken
1st March 2021 10:10pm
Tags
#photoaday
,
#dream
,
#travel
,
#photochallenge
,
#lockdown2021
,
#shootlearnshare
,
#keepdreaming
