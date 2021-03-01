P365 - Day 60 - 1st Mar-1001

#photo365 - Day 60 - 1st March



I made it to March!!! 60 days. 60 Photos. One a day. since the turn of the year!



It won't be long until #travel itself emerges from the shadows and we can actually go somewhere.



Until then, let's keep dreaming, keep striving for those goals and ambitions until they become a reality.

