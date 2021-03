P365 - Day 62 - 3rd Mar-1000

#photo365 - Day 62 - 3rd Mar



First Campsite booked!! Going to be great to get out in the #campervan again. Bought this map from #stickamap.



You visit a county, and when done, add the sticker to the map of the country. It is going to be great fun to see the counties fill up. Imagine the photos I will accumulate!! Not to say the education for Max (and me!!)



Let the travels commence!!