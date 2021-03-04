P365 - Day 63 - 4th Mar-1000

Previous
P365 - Day 63 - 4th Mar
P365 - Day 63 - 4th Mar

#photo365 - Day 63 - 4th Mar

Back up. Back up. BACK UP.

A few years ago, I lost nearly everything. A hard drive got tugged off a low shelf, hit a wooden floor, and died.

None of it was backed up and only a small amount could be recovered. I still weep today when I think about that day.

This little device is a 2TB Hard Drive with built-in card readers. When traveling this gets packed BEFORE the camera and every evening I am on a trip my CF cards are dumped into it.

At home, I now have built up 6 hard drives totaling 17TB of images/videos. I have those all backed up.

I vowed after the big Hard Drive crash of 2014 I would never weep again. At least not over lost images.

The same goes for when I am traveling!

This little device features briefly in a video coming up in a few days on my YouTube.

Link in Bio if you want to check out my channel.
Richard Chubb

