P365 - Day 63 - 4th Mar-1000
#photo365 - Day 63 - 4th Mar
Back up. Back up. BACK UP.
A few years ago, I lost nearly everything. A hard drive got tugged off a low shelf, hit a wooden floor, and died.
None of it was backed up and only a small amount could be recovered. I still weep today when I think about that day.
This little device is a 2TB Hard Drive with built-in card readers. When traveling this gets packed BEFORE the camera and every evening I am on a trip my CF cards are dumped into it.
At home, I now have built up 6 hard drives totaling 17TB of images/videos. I have those all backed up.
I vowed after the big Hard Drive crash of 2014 I would never weep again. At least not over lost images.
The same goes for when I am traveling!
This little device features briefly in a video coming up in a few days on my YouTube.
Link in Bio if you want to check out my channel.
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
Richard Chubb
@richardchubb
Photography is my passion, and I have been lucky enough to be able to do it for a living. Primarily in Sports and Events, work...
