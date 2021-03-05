Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
64 / 365
#photo365 - Day 64 - 5th Mar
These Sandisk memory cards have served me well over the years, but I think it is time to upgrade to faster, larger ones!
It doesn't take long for a few RAW files or some 4k vid to fill these up! At least I am changing cards a lot, which means if I get a corrupt one, the damage is limited.
Please to say this happened yet. Sandisk cards for me have been pretty reliable (he says as he touches wood!!)
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Chubb
@richardchubb
Photography is my passion, and I have been lucky enough to be able to do it for a living. Primarily in Sports and Events, work...
64
photos
3
followers
2
following
17% complete
View this month »
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#photography
,
#photoaday
,
#photochallenge
,
#shootlearnshare
,
#memorycards
,
#funphotos
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close