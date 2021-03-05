#photo365 - Day 64 - 5th Mar



These Sandisk memory cards have served me well over the years, but I think it is time to upgrade to faster, larger ones!



It doesn't take long for a few RAW files or some 4k vid to fill these up! At least I am changing cards a lot, which means if I get a corrupt one, the damage is limited.



Please to say this happened yet. Sandisk cards for me have been pretty reliable (he says as he touches wood!!)

