P365 - Day 69 - 10th Mar-1002

#photo365 - Day 69 - 10th Mar

A record that I only listened to for the first time earlier this year.

It is my mothers, but she doesn't listen to records anymore.

It sits proudly in my collection, to be enjoyed for years to come.
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Richard Chubb

@richardchubb
Photography is my passion, and I have been lucky enough to be able to do it for a living. Primarily in Sports and Events, work...
