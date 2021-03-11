Previous
P365 - Day 70 - 11th Mar-1000 by richardchubb
70 / 365

P365 - Day 70 - 11th Mar-1000

#photo365 - Day 70 - 11th Mar

I have spent a few hours today trying to figure out if there is a way to get video synced on a map.

So when you are, say driving and filming the journey, the map moves with you.

I can't figure it out, so today's photo is a snapshot as ran out of time!!
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Richard Chubb

@richardchubb
Photography is my passion, and I have been lucky enough to be able to do it for a living. Primarily in Sports and Events, work...
Photo Details

