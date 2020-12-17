Previous
Next
Santa by richardcreese
Photo 960

Santa

Santa being driven past my daughters Ka in a miniature fire engine. It's a poor quality photo but was a snap shot on my mobile.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Richard Creese

@richardcreese
Engineer/programer from Leicester, England.
263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise