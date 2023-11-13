Previous
Stanton Church, Suffolk by richardsandford
7 / 365

Stanton Church, Suffolk

Stanton Church was abandoned in 1969 and the roof removed
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Rich

@richardsandford
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise