Nature walk today. by richesange
7 / 365

Nature walk today.

I take a daily walk along a river bank.Usually I see a lot of birds, but I didn’t see one today. I think it was the wrong time for them to be out and about.🤣🤣
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Angela

@richesange
I live in Geelong Victoria (Australia)I am a mum of an extended family of 8 children and 18 grandchildren.I spend a lot of time...
1% complete

