Previous
Almost Got It by richyoung
7 / 365

Almost Got It

Had fun watching some Canadian geese today. This one was trying to gett something from under its wing after getting out of the water.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact