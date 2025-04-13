Previous
A Little Daffodil Ya by richyoung
9 / 365

A Little Daffodil Ya

Kudos to anyone who can recognize the company whose slogan was basis for the title. I didn't think it still existed, but it does.
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact