Force of Nature

As I've taken pictures over the last 10 years, I've been fascinated by trees (tree stumps, fallen trees, mossy trees, tree bark, driftwood, etc.). Saw this stump the other day, but I chose a different pic for that day. Went back to photograph it again. I'm assuming the tree was taken as a result of a strong wind and a lot of rain, given the jagged edges and the uprooting, rather than cut down by a person.