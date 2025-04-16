Previous
Nature's Recycling by richyoung
Nature's Recycling

For some reason I'm fascinated by fallen trees or parts of trees. Sometimes it's the angle of the fallen tree. Sometimes, as here, it's the colors and textures that are revealed as the fallen tree decomposes.
Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
