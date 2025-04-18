Previous
Filling the Sniff Sac by richyoung
14 / 365

Filling the Sniff Sac

After years of walking our dogs and tiring of the number of stops for the dogs to sniff, I developed a theory for my own amusement: There is an empty sac inside the dog that must be filled with sniffs before it is finally able to do its business.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact