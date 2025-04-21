Previous
Tree with Peeling Bark by richyoung
17 / 365

Tree with Peeling Bark

Not sure what kind of tree this is, but it fascinates me. Maybe a birch tree or paperbark maple. If anyone knows, feel free to comment.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
