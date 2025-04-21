Sign up
17 / 365
Tree with Peeling Bark
Not sure what kind of tree this is, but it fascinates me. Maybe a birch tree or paperbark maple. If anyone knows, feel free to comment.
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
21st April 2025 2:35pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
