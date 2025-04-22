Previous
Colorado Blue Columbine by richyoung
Colorado Blue Columbine

Saw this beautiful flower at a plant nursery today. The Colorado Blue Columbine is my new favorite flower!
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
