Dessicated Serpent's Head

When I'm looking at the remains of an old fallen tree, I am sometimes startled to see a shape that has nothing to do with a tree. Today the form of a serpent's head with something in its mouth sprang to mind. Could be a head of a dinosaur or dragon, I suppose, with it's long neck turned back against it's body as if to fight with another attacker over the tasty morsel in its mouth.