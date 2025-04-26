Previous
Dessert Time by richyoung
Dessert Time

After she eats, Maisie barks until we hide treats inside her snail and toss it on the floor for her so she can unravel it and eat the small nuggets hidden inside.
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
