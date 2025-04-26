Sign up
22 / 365
Dessert Time
After she eats, Maisie barks until we hide treats inside her snail and toss it on the floor for her so she can unravel it and eat the small nuggets hidden inside.
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
0
365
NIKON D3300
26th April 2025 5:21pm
