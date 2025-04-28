Previous
I Think He Found the Mud Pit, Brent by richyoung
24 / 365

I Think He Found the Mud Pit, Brent

Saw a neighbor's dog when I was out for a walk today. Tried to get a pic of both dogs, this one white and the other one black, to show the contrast. Both had been in the mud. Of course, it was much more visible on this one.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact