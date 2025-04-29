Previous
Spotted Angel Wing Begonia by richyoung
Spotted Angel Wing Begonia

My wife bought this delightful looking plant the other day. Other names include polka dot begonia, spotted begonia, and cane begonia. Interesting leaved even when there's no flower.
29th April 2025

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
