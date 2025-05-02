Previous
Solitary Morchella Conica by richyoung
28 / 365

Solitary Morchella Conica

Found this little thing growing in the gravel beside the house when I went to mow the back yard last night. Took it's picture today. Google says it's edible, but I'll pass. Never been fond of mushrooms.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact