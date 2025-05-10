Previous
Hairspray Backdrop by richyoung
Hairspray Backdrop

We went to see the musical Hairspray at our daughter's high school alma mater. It's the last production there for the director, who directed my daughter in Grease many years ago. Such great performances!
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
