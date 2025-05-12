Previous
Tree Trunk Beast #3 by richyoung
38 / 365

Tree Trunk Beast #3

Last one of Tree Trunk Beast--unless something significant changes. Tried to get it framed more "face on" with the new vegetation growing from its top. The "face" has dried out, so there's more variety to it.
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact