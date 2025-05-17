Previous
Gotta Spread My Wings by richyoung
43 / 365

Gotta Spread My Wings

Decided I needed to go see the Canadian Geese today. Must have been 10-15 of them. Always interesting.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact