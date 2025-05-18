Sign up
44 / 365
Ganoderma Applanatum
After using Google image search, I think I've labeled it correctly. I'm definitely not knowledgeable on the subject. Just thought it was interesting as I walked through the woods near my home today.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures.
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
18th May 2025 3:52pm
Privacy
