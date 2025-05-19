Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
45 / 365
Is she EVER Coming Home?
Our dog sat looking out the window all day, waiting for my wife to come home. She finally did!
19th May 2025
19th May 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
45
photos
2
followers
0
following
12% complete
View this month »
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
19th May 2025 5:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Lisa V.
He had a job to do! Super cute how attentive he is.
May 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close