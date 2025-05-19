Previous
Is she EVER Coming Home? by richyoung
45 / 365

Is she EVER Coming Home?

Our dog sat looking out the window all day, waiting for my wife to come home. She finally did!
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Lisa V.
He had a job to do! Super cute how attentive he is.
May 20th, 2025  
