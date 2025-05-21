Previous
Heterobasidian Araucariae by richyoung
Heterobasidian Araucariae

Found another fungus on a tree today. Identified it using Google image search with the uploaded pictures, so I could be wrong. Anyway, interesting texture.
Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures.
