Tree Stump Monster by richyoung
Tree Stump Monster

Another tree stump caught my eye today. Maybe it was the pointed ears/antennae/horns that made me think of a woodland monster. Lots of arms/legs sticking out like an insect. Maybe I'll come up with a better name later.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
