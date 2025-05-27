Previous
Setting for a Play by richyoung
53 / 365

The more I look at this photograph, the more I want to recreate it on a large scale as the setting for a stage play about woodland creatures and human characters. So many levels, spaces, textures.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
Photo Details

