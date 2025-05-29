Previous
5-29-25 Busy, Busy Bee by richyoung
55 / 365

5-29-25 Busy, Busy Bee

I was about to settle for just taking a picture of some flowers today when I noticed the bees.This was #29 of that thirty that I took, but it's definitely the best of the day.
Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
Dorothy ace
Lovely!
May 30th, 2025  
