Mountain Bluet by richyoung
56 / 365

Mountain Bluet

I visited an arboretum with a fellow photography club member today. Lots of fun talking and taking pictures. Couldn't resist choosing this delicate beautiful Mountain Bluet for today's photo.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
15% complete

Photo Details

