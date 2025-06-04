Previous
Hey! Did I Say You Could Take My Picture? by richyoung
Hey! Did I Say You Could Take My Picture?

Went back to the geese today. Most were ignoring me while they ate, but this one gave me some attitude.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
lol! They are so funny! Good sharp photo!
June 5th, 2025  
