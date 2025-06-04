Sign up
Previous
61 / 365
Hey! Did I Say You Could Take My Picture?
Went back to the geese today. Most were ignoring me while they ate, but this one gave me some attitude.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
1
1
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
4th June 2025 3:06pm
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
lol! They are so funny! Good sharp photo!
June 5th, 2025
