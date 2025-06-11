6-11-25 Wooden Animal Head

Another walk; another one of nature's wooden sculptures. I think I see "eyes" in everything. This time I saw a horned animal's head, bisected from forehead to snout. I was intrigued by the contrast between the rough head and the smooth curved horn on the left side of the picture. I also discovered that the program I have on my computer, which I normally use just to crop and/or edit brightness and color slightly also allows me to remove something, like a couple of twigs that obscured the "eye" on the right of the picture. I'm trying to learn to see such things prior to taking the picture so that I don't have to do it after the fact.