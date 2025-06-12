Previous
Spotted Towhee by richyoung
69 / 365

Spotted Towhee

It was late in the day when I was finally able to take some pictures. Got lucky that this spotted towhee decided to rest on a branch near me.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact