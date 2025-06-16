Previous
Mystery Tree by richyoung
73 / 365

Mystery Tree

There's got to be a story behind this tree, but I have no clue what it is. I'm assuming it's a burl of some kind, but I've never seen one that looks like this. It's a mystery!
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
