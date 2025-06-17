Previous
Move It, Buster by richyoung
74 / 365

Move It, Buster

Didn't catch the switch, but a moment later the male in the middle had been ousted by the female above.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
