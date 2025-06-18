Previous
Another Busy Bee by richyoung
75 / 365

Another Busy Bee

When I stopped by this group of flowers the other day, there were many active bees. Today was much cooler, but there were still a few bees gathering pollen.
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
