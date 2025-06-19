Sign up
Previous
76 / 365
Foxgloves Galore
The woods near our housing development have an abundance of foxgloves in the greenbelt. Makes for a colorful walk through the woods.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
0
0
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
76
photos
4
followers
5
following
20% complete
View this month »
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
19th June 2025 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
