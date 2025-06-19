Previous
Foxgloves Galore by richyoung
Foxgloves Galore

The woods near our housing development have an abundance of foxgloves in the greenbelt. Makes for a colorful walk through the woods.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
Photo Details

