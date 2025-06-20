Previous
Cloudy Night Near Sunset by richyoung
77 / 365

Cloudy Night Near Sunset

Clouds at sunset almost always make good pictures. These rain clouds were so low on the horizon that the sun couldn't create reddish glows on the undersides of the clouds. Still, it was worth the time to shoot a few photos.
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
