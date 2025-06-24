Previous
Goldfinshes Like Sunflower Centers by richyoung
Goldfinshes Like Sunflower Centers

The birds took most of the petals off the sunflowers in our back yard, but we hadn't disposed of the remains yet. Today we learned that goldfinches like sunflower centers. Guess we'll leave them a while longer.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Rich Young

@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures.
