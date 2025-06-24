Sign up
80 / 365
Goldfinshes Like Sunflower Centers
The birds took most of the petals off the sunflowers in our back yard, but we hadn't disposed of the remains yet. Today we learned that goldfinches like sunflower centers. Guess we'll leave them a while longer.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
Rich Young
@richyoung
When I retired from teaching almost 11 years ago, one of the things I wanted to do was take more pictures. I bought a Nikon...
